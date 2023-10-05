Marie Ducruet Celebrates Six Months with Baby Girl

Marie Ducruet, daughter-in-law of Princess Stephanie, recently celebrated her baby girl’s six-month milestone. She took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself holding her daughter, Victoire, while sporting a burp cloth on her shoulder. The couple’s dog, Pancake, also made an appearance in the picture.

In the heartfelt caption, Marie expressed her love for her daughter, referring to her as a “little angel fallen from heaven” and a “baby love.” She also mentioned how their lives have changed for the better and expressed her excitement to watch Victoire grow day day.

Louis Ducruet, Marie’s husband and Victoire’s father, also marked the six-month milestone on his Instagram account. He shared a picture of himself kissing his daughter’s head and expressed his joy in being a father.

Marie and Louis chose to cover their daughter’s face with a heart sticker in their pictures, perhaps to ensure her privacy. The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed Victoire on April 4, 2023.

Victoire is Princess Stephanie’s first grandchild, making her arrival even more special for the royal family. Just three days after her birth, Marie introduced Victoire on Instagram, sharing a picture of her tiny foot with a hospital bracelet featuring her name.

The Ducruet family’s joyous celebration of Victoire’s six months serves as a beautiful reminder of the love and happiness that comes with welcoming a child into the world. It is a milestone worth cherishing and a testament to the wonderful journey of parenthood.

