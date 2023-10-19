Netflix Renews Sweet Magnolias for Fourth Season

Netflix has officially greenlit a fourth season of the popular romantic drama series, Sweet Magnolias. The renewal was announced three months after the release of Season 3, which debuted on July 20. Similar to previous seasons, Season 4 will consist of 10 episodes.

The announcement was delayed due to logistics, including strikes the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). However, the renewal was never in doubt as Sweet Magnolias continues to attract a large and devoted female audience. The show has consistently ranked in the Global Top 10 for 10 weeks in over 60 countries, with the most recent season premiering at No. 1.

Despite speculation among fans, Season 3’s finale did not end with a major cliffhanger like the previous two seasons. Instead, it provided a satisfying conclusion to the storylines, with a dance and a kiss as the final moments. Sweet Magnolias is based on a series of novels bestselling author Sherryl Woods. The show follows the lives of lifelong friends Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen as they navigate relationships, family, and careers in the small town of Serenity, SC.

Sheryl J. Anderson will continue to serve as the showrunner and executive producer for the fourth season. Executive producer Dan Paulson, whose production company Daniel L. Paulson Productions is involved in the series, will also return. Sweet Magnolias is part of Netflix’s lineup of “comfort” lighter scripted dramas, along with shows like Virgin River, The Lincoln Lawyer, Ginny & Georgia, and Firefly Lane.

Overall, the renewal of Sweet Magnolias for a fourth season underscores its popularity and dedicated fan base. The show’s ability to resonate with audiences across the globe has solidified its place among Netflix’s successful original dramas.

Definitions:

– WGA: Writers Guild of America

– SAG-AFTRA: Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists

Sources:

– Source article [insert source name and/or link]