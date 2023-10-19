Netflix Renews Sweet Magnolias for Fourth Season

Netflix has officially confirmed the renewal of the popular romantic drama series, Sweet Magnolias, for a fourth season. Starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley, the show follows the lives of three best friends in a small town. The third season of the series premiered in July and quickly rose to the top of Netflix’s English-language TV charts.

Based on the novels Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias has achieved global success, consistently ranking in Netflix’s Global Top 10 lists for 10 weeks across over 60 countries. The show’s popularity has solidified its place as part of Netflix’s “comfort” lineup of lighter-themed scripted dramas.

Season four of Sweet Magnolias will consist of 10 episodes, maintaining the same format as its previous seasons. Showrunner Sheryl J. Anderson, known for her work on Ties That Bind, will return alongside executive producers Dan Paulson and author Sherryl Woods.

Netflix’s commitment to the renewal of Sweet Magnolias reflects the success and demand for feel-good, character-driven dramas. Additionally, the streaming giant has shown a dedication to nurturing its “comfort” lineup, which includes other popular shows like Virgin River, The Lincoln Lawyer, Ginny & Georgia, Firefly Lane, and Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings.

This renewal announcement brings excitement and anticipation for fans of Sweet Magnolias, who can expect to see more heartfelt storytelling and captivating character arcs in the upcoming season.

