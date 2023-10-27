Diverse Team Bonds Over Girls Flag Football at Lakewood High School

At Lakewood High School in Southern California, a new sport has brought together a group of diverse girls like never before. Girls flag football became CIF-sanctioned this year, and it has had a profound impact on the campus community. Unlike traditional sports teams where players often come from the same circles or have a shared history, this team comprised girls from different social groups and backgrounds. They came together to not only learn and play football but also to forge new friendships.

The team members, who were initially strangers to each other, have now become a close-knit family. They spend time together both on and off the field, and their bond has transcended social barriers. The diverse backgrounds and experiences of the players have provided a unique learning opportunity for everyone involved.

One of the standout players on the team is Jennifer Reed, a junior quarterback who is hearing impaired. She joined the team this season, marking her first time participating in a sport. Reed’s presence on the team has been a valuable learning experience for her teammates. They have had to adapt their communication style to accommodate her needs, and it has fostered a greater sense of empathy and understanding among the players.

Sasha Blackburn, a teammate of Reed’s, has been instrumental in bridging the communication gap. Having studied sign language since fifth grade, Blackburn has been translating for Reed and ensuring that she feels included in all team activities.

Coach Leilani Utupo commends Reed for her fearlessness and her determination to be a part of a team. The girls flag football team at Lakewood High is a testament to the power of sports to bring people together, regardless of their backgrounds or abilities. Through their shared love for the game, these girls have formed a strong bond and created lasting memories.

