Get Ready for a Weekend of SWAC Football Excitement!

The Week 10 college football schedule is packed with thrilling games featuring six teams from the SWAC (Southwestern Athletic Conference). If you’re a fan of fast-paced action, nail-biting red-zone opportunities, and heart-stopping goal-line stands, then you won’t want to miss out on these matchups. We’ve got all the information you need on how to catch the games live.

To watch the SWAC games this week, you have a few options. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils will go head to head with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats on Thursday, November 2, at 7:30 PM ET. You can catch this game on ESPNU or stream it live on Fubo.

On Saturday, November 4, the action continues with four exciting matchups. First up, the Florida A&M Rattlers take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 2:00 PM ET. This game will be available on ESPN+, so make sure you don’t miss it.

Next, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will face off against the Prairie View A&M Panthers at 3:00 PM ET. You can watch this game on HBCUGo or stream it on Fubo.

The Texas Southern Tigers will battle the Jackson State Tigers at the same time, also at 3:00 PM ET. This game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

Finally, the Southern Jaguars and the Alcorn State Braves will clash in an exciting game at 3:00 PM ET. You can catch this matchup on ESPN+ as well.

To wrap up the weekend, the Grambling Tigers will go up against the Alabama State Hornets at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4. This game will be available for streaming on ESPN+.

So, get your game-day snacks ready and prepare for an action-packed weekend of SWAC football. Don’t miss any of the thrilling moments as these teams battle it out on the field. Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you don’t miss a single play. It’s going to be a weekend to remember!

FAQ:

Q: How can I watch the SWAC football games this week?

A: You can watch the SWAC games on various channels and streaming platforms such as ESPNU, ESPN+, and HBCUGo. Please refer to the article for specific games and streaming options.

Q: When are the games taking place?

A: The games mentioned in the article are scheduled for Thursday, November 2, and Saturday, November 4. Please refer to the article for exact game times.

Q: Can I stream the games online?

A: Yes, most of the games mentioned in the article can be streamed online through platforms like Fubo and ESPN+. Please refer to the article for specific streaming information for each game.

Q: Is there a cost to watch the games?

A: Streaming services like Fubo and ESPN+ may require a subscription or payment to access the games. Please check with the respective platforms for subscription details and pricing.