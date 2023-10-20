The Week 8 College Football Schedule: SWAC Games on TV

The Week 8 College Football Schedule: SWAC Games on TV

News
Betty Davis

This week’s college football schedule for Week 8 features four exciting games involving schools from the SWAC. If you’re eager to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand, we have all the details below on how to watch these matchups.

Here are the SWAC games on TV this week:

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: This game will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM ET. You can catch the live stream on HBCUGo, and it will also be available on Fubo.

Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Kickoff for this game is also on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM ET. You can watch the live stream on ESPN+, which is available on the ESPN+ platform.

Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: This game will start at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. It will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can also be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform.

Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers: This exciting matchup will take place at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. You can catch the live stream on ESPN+, which is easily accessible via the ESPN+ platform.

If you want to stay updated on college football all season long, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you don’t miss any action.

Definitions:

– SWAC: The Southwest Athletic Conference, a collegiate athletic conference consisting of historically black colleges and universities in the United States.
– HBCUGo: A streaming platform dedicated to showcasing sports and events from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
– ESPN+: A digital streaming service owned ESPN Inc. that offers live sports, original content, and on-demand programming.

Sources: Data Skrive

Betty Davis

Related Posts

WhatsApp Menjadi Centang Biru untuk Akun Terverifikasi Berdasarkan Laporan Terbaru

WhatsApp Menjadi Centang Biru untuk Akun Terverifikasi Berdasarkan Laporan Terbaru

Tanya King
New Feature Allows Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Connect with Followers on WhatsApp

New Feature Allows Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Connect with Followers on WhatsApp

Betty Davis
Chinese Investors Protest at Beijing Office of Shadow Bank

Chinese Investors Protest at Beijing Office of Shadow Bank

Cheryl King