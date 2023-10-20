The Week 8 College Football Schedule: SWAC Games on TV

This week’s college football schedule for Week 8 features four exciting games involving schools from the SWAC. If you’re eager to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand, we have all the details below on how to watch these matchups.

Here are the SWAC games on TV this week:

Alcorn State Braves at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions: This game will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM ET. You can catch the live stream on HBCUGo, and it will also be available on Fubo.

Jackson State Tigers at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils: Kickoff for this game is also on Saturday, October 21 at 3:00 PM ET. You can watch the live stream on ESPN+, which is available on the ESPN+ platform.

Southern Jaguars vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats: This game will start at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. It will be broadcast on ESPN+ and can also be streamed live on the ESPN+ platform.

Florida A&M Rattlers at Texas Southern Tigers: This exciting matchup will take place at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 21. You can catch the live stream on ESPN+, which is easily accessible via the ESPN+ platform.

If you want to stay updated on college football all season long, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to ensure you don’t miss any action.

Definitions:

– SWAC: The Southwest Athletic Conference, a collegiate athletic conference consisting of historically black colleges and universities in the United States.

– HBCUGo: A streaming platform dedicated to showcasing sports and events from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

– ESPN+: A digital streaming service owned ESPN Inc. that offers live sports, original content, and on-demand programming.

