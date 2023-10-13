Six SWAC Games to Watch in Week 7 of College Football

If you’re a fan of college football, particularly the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), you’re in for a treat in Week 7. There are six exciting SWAC games on the schedule that you won’t want to miss. Here’s how you can catch all the action.

The first game will feature the Alabama A&M Bulldogs taking on the Grambling Tigers. This matchup kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can watch this game live on ESPN+ via their streaming service.

Another game to look out for is the Alabama State Hornets versus the Jackson State Tigers. This game also starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 and will be available to stream on ESPN+.

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will clash with the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. This game can be watched on Valley SN.

If you’re interested in the Texas Southern Tigers and the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, they will face off at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14. You can catch this game on HBCUGo via Fubo’s live streaming service.

At 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14, the Lincoln (CA) Oaklanders will take on the Southern Jaguars. You can watch this game on the Jaguar Sports Network.

Finally, there’s a game between the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Houston Christian Huskies. This matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 and can be streamed on ESPN+.

If you want to make sure you don’t miss any of these exciting SWAC games, you can sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to watch college football all season long.

