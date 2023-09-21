SWAC College Football Games to Watch This Week

The Week 4 college football schedule includes six games featuring schools from the SWAC. If you’re eager to catch every exciting moment, from red-zone opportunities to goal-line stands, here are the details on how to watch.

On Thursday, September 21, the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions will take on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, with the game kicking off at 7:30 PM ET. You can catch the action on ESPNU, or you can live stream the game on Fubo.

On Saturday, September 23, the Texas Southern Tigers will face off against the Grambling Tigers at 3:00 PM ET. You can watch the game live on HBCUGo or stream it on Fubo.

Another Saturday matchup features the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils against the North Carolina Central Eagles. The game will be aired on ESPN+ at 3:00 PM ET, and you can also stream it on ESPN+.

The Alabama State Hornets will go head-to-head with the Florida A&M Rattlers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. This game can be viewed on ESPN+ or streamed on ESPN+.

At 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, the Prairie View A&M Panthers will take on the Alcorn State Braves. Details on how to watch the game are available on Braves All-Access.

Lastly, the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will face the Jackson State Tigers at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday. This game is also available on ESPN+ or can be streamed using ESPN+.

Definitions:

– SWAC: The Southwestern Athletic Conference, a collegiate athletic conference consisting of historically black colleges and universities in the Southern United States.

– Red-zone: The area between the opponent’s 20-yard line and the end zone.

– Two-minute drill: A fast-paced offensive strategy used near the end of a half or game, usually when a team is trailing and needs to score quickly.

– Goal-line stand: A defensive strategy used to prevent the opponent from scoring a touchdown when they are near the goal line.

Source: Data Skrive, 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.