Netflix Releases Teaser for Romance Series ‘Lee Doona!’

Netflix has released the long-awaited teaser for its upcoming romance series, ‘Lee Doona!’, which is based on a popular webtoon of the same name. The series follows the story of Won Jun, an ordinary university student, who unexpectedly finds himself sharing a house with Lee Doona, a retired K-Pop idol known for her mysterious and eccentric nature.

Played Yang Se Jong and Suzy respectively, the characters create a sweet and heart-fluttering romance that is sure to captivate viewers. The teaser hints at the unpredictable nature of their relationship, leaving viewers with anticipation for the premiere.

‘Lee Doona!’ is set to premiere on October 20 exclusively on Netflix. With its unique storyline and talented cast, the series is bound to become a favorite among romance lovers and fans of Korean dramas alike.

Make sure to mark your calendars and tune in to witness the charming chemistry between Won Jun and Lee Doona as their love story unfolds.

