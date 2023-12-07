Suzanne Somers Honored with Unexpected Footwear at Resting Place

At Suzanne Somers’ recent funeral service, her husband Alan Hamel made a unique and personal choice for her footwear. Instead of the fashionable heels that the Three’s Company star was known for, Hamel opted for a pair of Timberland boots. These boots were not only practical for the location but also held sentimental value. Hamel drew on the boots, adding a few words that symbolized their life together and made them deeply personal to Suzanne.

The decision to choose boots for the funeral came from their shared love for hiking. For over 50 years, the couple enjoyed an early morning routine that involved hiking in the mountains near their homes in Malibu and Palm Springs. One particular mountain held a special place in their hearts, with a calming creek and a flat rock at the top. They would hike to the top, have lunch, take a nap, and then hike back down. The boots were a reminder of these cherished memories and the strength and safety they provided.

Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15 from breast cancer, surrounded her loved ones. While she had an extensive collection of high-end shoes, Hamel felt that wearing them for her final journey would have been too predictable. Instead, the Timberland boots represented her adventurous spirit and the life they enjoyed together.

The family celebrated Suzanne’s life and legacy on her birthday, toasting to her memory and indulging in her favorite treat: cake. A more formal memorial took place on November 30, where her closest friends and family came together to honor her incredible life and successful career in Hollywood. Another memorial will be held in her hometown of San Bruno, California, with portions of the celebrations being shared with the public later this month.

Suzanne Somers will be remembered not only for her iconic television roles but also for the unique and heartfelt way in which she was laid to rest.