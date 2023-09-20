The State Government’s Alleged Crusade Against Press and YouTubers

Suvendu Adhikari, the Leader of Opposition, has accused the state government of launching a campaign against press, media, and journalists. He specifically highlighted the harassment faced independent YouTubers, who he claims are the primary targets. Adhikari stated that these YouTubers are routinely subjected to police harassment through the registration of baseless cases against them.

In a recent case, Adhikari brought attention to the detention and questioning of a YouTuber the Hare Street police station. He expressed his concern and questioned the actions taken the police. The complaint against the YouTuber was filed the Director of Information & E. O. Special Secretary of the Information and Cultural Affairs Department of the West Bengal Government.

Adhikari took to his social media platform to express his views on the matter. He raised the question of when the authorities of Hare Street Police Station and Lalbazar would summon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to question her regarding the case. He cited a viral video in which the Chief Minister apparently makes a statement suggesting that she possesses information relevant to the investigation.

It is worth noting that Adhikari’s allegations are yet to be substantiated official sources. However, his remarks shed light on the ongoing conflict between the opposition party and the state government in West Bengal regarding the treatment of the press and media. The issue of press freedom and the protection of journalists’ rights is of paramount importance in a democratic society.

