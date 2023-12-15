New eSignature Solution Offers Streamlined Signing Process and Multi-Language Support

SutiSoft, a provider of cloud-based business management solutions, has unveiled its latest eSignature solution, SutiSign. This enhanced platform aims to simplify the digital signing process integrating with the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp. Offering a seamless experience, SutiSign allows users to easily connect with signers and complete the signing process with real-time notifications.

One of the key features of SutiSign is its multi-language support, which enables both senders and signers to choose from 12 available languages. This ensures that the signing process can be conducted in recipients’ preferred language, enhancing user experience and facilitating global communication.

In addition to its language capabilities, SutiSign also provides real-time task analytics that offer insights into the document signing process. This feature allows administrators to track progress and identify any bottlenecks, leading to greater efficiency and productivity in the signing workflow.

Furthermore, SutiSign implements secure authentication methods to ensure that agreements are accessed and signed only the intended individuals. Complying with stringent legal and security standards such as the ESIGN Act, UETA, and EU Directives ISO 9001, SOC 1 Type II, and SOC 2 Type II, SutiSign’s signatures are globally recognized for business transactions.

With the increasing demand for mobile-friendly solutions, SutiSign caters to users who are always on the go. The integration with WhatsApp allows signers to easily access and sign documents from their mobile devices, offering convenience and flexibility.

This innovation in the eSignature space comes shortly after DocuSign announced its partnership with WhatsApp to create WhatsApp Delivery, a similar solution that enables fast and secure signing through real-time notifications. By embedding alerts natively into the messaging application, this collaboration aims to provide an even more convenient signing process for users.

In conclusion, SutiSign’s enhanced eSignature solution offers a seamless and efficient signing process with multi-language support. By integrating with WhatsApp, SutiSign ensures that users can easily connect with signers and complete agreements while on the go. This innovation is set to revolutionize the way organizations conduct business transactions and engage with customers and employees worldwide.