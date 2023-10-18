Massive Blaze Destroys Four Vacant Homes in Burnaby

A massive fire broke out in Burnaby early this morning, completely destroying four vacant homes. The incident, which occurred on 18th Street near Edmonds Street, is currently under investigation fire investigators.

Social media footage captured the intensity of the blaze, with a towering column of flames engulfing the houses. These properties were scheduled for demolition, making the incident more alarming as there were no occupants inside.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. and found the structures fully engulfed in flames. Dozens of firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

Thankfully, no injuries have been reported at this time. However, the cause of the fire is still unknown and being treated as suspicious investigators.

The investigation will involve a thorough examination of the scene, gathering evidence, and conducting interviews. Fire investigators will work to determine the cause of the fire and whether any foul play was involved.

Fires in vacant buildings can pose significant challenges for firefighters due to the increased risk of structural instability and limited access points. However, the responding crews demonstrated swift and coordinated efforts to contain the blaze and prevent it from spreading to neighboring properties.

As the investigation unfolds, residents in the area are encouraged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities or information that may assist authorities in their inquiries.

