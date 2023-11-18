Chilling Brag on Social Media: Teenager Arrested for Allegedly Bragging about Murder on Instagram

Washington, DC – In a shocking turn of events, a 17-year-old teenager has been arrested for allegedly bragging about a murder on Instagram. The incident occurred on November 3, when Lorenzo Thompson is said to have fatally shot a 14-year-old boy named Niko Estep. According to police, Thompson’s mother was reported to have watched the disturbing live stream on Instagram as her son boasted about the murder.

The live video, discovered authorities on November 6, showed Thompson referring to Estep his nickname while suggesting that he had successfully carried out the deadly act. To make matters worse, Thompson showed no signs of remorse, and the report indicates that he was seen celebrating with others, even going so far as to reenact the shooting in a macabre manner.

Thompson was apprehended Metropolitan Police on November 9, and during a search of his bedroom, a 9 mm magazine was recovered from his backpack. Surveillance footage from multiple cameras at a gas station on 14th Street captured Thompson opening fire on Estep, with the chilling image of the gun pointed at the victim being observed as Thompson’s mother, wearing a white jacket and hat, watched without intervening.

Sadly, Estep succumbed to his injuries after running a block and collapsing in the middle of the street. Another juvenile was also injured in the shooting but survived.

While the investigation into this horrific incident continues, it highlights the alarming rise in youth violence that the District has been experiencing. DC police have already recorded 243 homicides this year, showing a staggering 34% increase compared to the previous year.

In response to this crisis, Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency, emphasizing the urgent need to address the growing opioid crisis and youth violence. As the community grapples with these profound challenges, it is evident that swift and decisive action is required to ensure public safety and protect the lives of the young residents of Washington, DC.

FAQ

What are the charges against the teenager?

The teenager, Lorenzo Thompson, has been charged with second-degree murder as an adult in the fatal shooting of Niko Estep.

What evidence was found on the Instagram live stream?

In the live stream video, the accused murderer, Thompson, referred to Estep his nickname and made statements implying his involvement in the murder. He showed no remorse and was seen celebrating with others, even reenacting the shooting.

Has the investigation concluded?

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing.

What is the current state of youth violence in DC?

So far this year, DC police have recorded 243 homicides, a concerning 34% increase compared to the previous year, indicating a rise in youth violence in the District.

What actions have been taken local authorities?

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency in response to the ongoing opioid crisis and rise in youth violence, pledging to utilize new tools to combat these challenges and ensure the safety of the community.