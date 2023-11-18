Teen Arrested for Instagram Bragging About Fatal Shooting

A shocking incident in Washington, D.C. has led to the arrest of a 17-year-old teenager who allegedly bragged about a murder on Instagram. Lorenzo Thompson, charged as an adult with second-degree murder, was arrested in connection with the shooting of 14-year-old Niko Estep on November 3.

According to police, Thompson was seen on a live stream on Instagram on November 6, boasting about the killing. The report indicates that he showed no remorse for his actions and even celebrated with others, reenacting the shooting in a macabre manner.

Investigators revealed that Thompson was captured on multiple surveillance cameras opening fire on Estep in a gas station parking lot on 14th Street. Shockingly, Thompson’s mother was present at the scene, wearing a white jacket and hat. Instead of intervening, she reportedly watched the incident unfold without attempting to stop him.

After the shots were fired, Thompson, his mother, and another individual reportedly fled to an apartment in University Place. Estep, despite being shot, managed to run for about a block before collapsing on the street. Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The arrest and subsequent investigation into the matter shed light on the disturbing rise in youth violence in the District of Columbia. Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency, vowing to combat the ongoing opioid crisis and combat the alarming increase in homicides, with 243 recorded so far this year, a significant increase from the previous year.

FAQ:

1. Who was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting?

Lorenzo Thompson, a 17-year-old teenager, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

2. What platform did Thompson allegedly use to brag about the killing?

Thompson allegedly bragged about the murder on Instagram through a live stream.

3. Was Thompson’s mother present during the shooting?

Yes, Thompson’s mother was present at the scene of the shooting and reportedly watched without attempting to intervene.

4. How many homicides have been recorded in D.C. this year?

So far this year, D.C. police have recorded 243 homicides, which is approximately 34% higher than last year.

5. What action has Mayor Muriel Bowser taken in response to the rise in youth violence?

Mayor Muriel Bowser has declared a public emergency and announced plans to utilize new tools to combat the ongoing opioid crisis and address the increase in youth violence.