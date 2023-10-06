Israeli President’s Telegram Account Hacked in Possible Online Scam

The Telegram account of Israeli President Isaac Herzog was recently hacked a crime-related entity. Although the identity of the hacker is still unknown, the president’s office has stated that the hack seems to be criminal in nature and connected to an online scam, rather than being a political or geopolitical attack.

According to a statement issued the president’s residence, the breach has been closed, and the account has returned to normal operation. Initial investigations suggest that no sensitive information was obtained during the incident.

While Israel is not one of the top users of the Telegram app, access to encrypted communication platforms has been gradually restricted in various countries due to concerns about the potential use of such platforms extremist groups.

The Israeli internal security service, Shin Bet, is currently investigating the hack and working to determine the motive and identity of the perpetrators.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges of maintaining cybersecurity in the face of ever-evolving threats. It serves as a reminder for individuals and organizations to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their accounts and sensitive information from cybercriminals.

