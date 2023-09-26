Suspect Evades Capture after Shooting at Taylor Police, US Marshals Join Manhunt

A suspect, identified as Ryan Ramsey, is at large after allegedly shooting at Taylor police officers last week. An active warrant has been issued for his arrest for the incident that occurred at the Ponds Townhomes in Taylor, Michigan.

Ryan Ramsey, known the alias “StrikeBaby,” is believed to frequent multiple locations in Wayne County, including Belleville, Detroit, Inkster, Taylor, and Romulus. Authorities have now enlisted the help of the US Marshals in their efforts to apprehend him.

Lieutenant Frank Canning emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating, “He needs to get off the streets. Without even a second glance, he started shooting at the police.”

The officers initially noticed Ramsey acting unusually and suspected he might be armed with a rifle. Their suspicions were confirmed when he fled on foot and pulled out a rifle from his pant leg, firing a shot at the officers. Fortunately, no one was injured, and the officers did not return fire.

Through their investigation, the police identified Ramsey as the suspect and subsequently discovered that he was also wanted for questioning in a recent homicide in Inkster.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence in Van Buren Township, with the assistance of Homeland Security Tactical Operation and Downriver SWAT. However, Ramsey was not found at the location.

In a concerning turn of events, Ramsey taunted the police on social media, boasting about his ability to evade them. As a result, Taylor police have now enlisted the help of the US Marshals to assist in locating and apprehending Ramsey.

Lieutenant Canning warns the public against approaching Ramsey and advises anyone with information to contact 911 immediately. He assures the community that Ramsey’s days on the run are numbered.

