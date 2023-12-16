Gunman Opens Fire at University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Leaving Three Dead

In a tragic incident at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) campus, a gunman opened fire on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuring one person. The suspect, described as a white male in his sixties, was killed responding officers, ensuring there was no ongoing threat to the community.

Authorities have identified the suspect, but his name has not been released as of yet, out of respect for the families of the victims. However, according to sources, the gunman has been identified as Anthony “Tony” Polito, a former college professor who had previously taught in Georgia and North Carolina.

Polito, an assistant professor in the Department of Marketing and Supply Chain Management at East Carolina University, resigned his tenured position in 2017. He held a Ph.D. in Business Administration from the University of Georgia and an MBA from Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business.

The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the incident. The shooting began on the fourth floor of Beam Hall, and after the first call about the active shooter, police swiftly responded and engaged the suspect outside the building.

Aside from the three fatalities, one person sustained a gunshot wound and is currently in stable condition. Additionally, four individuals were hospitalized due to panic attacks triggered the incident. Two police officers also incurred minor injuries while searching the campus for potential victims.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department emphasized the swift response of law enforcement, stating that their quick action likely prevented further casualties. McMahill expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and condemned the attack as a “heinous, unforgivable crime.”

In response to the shooting, Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center received three patients, while a reunification center was set up at UNLV’s North Hall for families unable to contact their loved ones.

Federal agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are collaborating with local law enforcement to aid in the investigation. The incident has sent shockwaves through the UNLV community and highlights the ongoing concern of gun violence on college campuses.