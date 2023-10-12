11-year-old student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” school

An 11-year-old student from Wendover Middle School has been arrested for allegedly making threats on social media to bring a bomb and “shoot up” the Hempfield Area school. The student, whose identity has not been revealed, is accused of making terroristic threats texting fellow students on the Snapchat group platform. The threats were made at 4:45 p.m. and included messages about shooting at the school and bringing a gun and a bomb.

The arrest was made at the student’s home without incident. Police seized electronic devices as part of their investigation, but no firearms or explosive devices were found. According to police, there is no evidence to suggest that the student was engaged in any explosives-related activity. The student will be charged through the Westmoreland County Juvenile Probation Department.

The threat was reported to police through the anonymous Safe2Say program, but it is unclear how the suspect was tracked down. Following the arrest, the school administration informed state police that witnesses were being harassed, intimidated, and bullied other students in the Snapchat group. Those involved in the intimidation and harassment could face arrest, suspension, or expulsion from the school.

This incident comes shortly after three male high school students were found in possession of loaded handguns on a school bus and in a school bathroom. The discovery of the weapons led to a lockdown and increased security measures at the school. The students involved in that incident were charged with felonies in juvenile court.

It is concerning to see such threats being made a young student. The school and law enforcement authorities must take immediate action to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Threats of violence in schools are taken very seriously, and all possible measures should be taken to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

Source: Tribune-Review, Joe Napsha