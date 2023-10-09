Sushmita Sen Shares Stunning BTS Photos from Latest Photoshoot

Sushmita Sen, known for her massive fan following on social media, recently delighted her fans sharing some breathtaking behind-the-scenes photos from her latest photoshoot. In the pictures, she is seen striking captivating poses in a nude bodycon dress, with her hair styled in loose waves and sporting a smokey eye look.

Sen captioned the photos with gratitude towards her makeup artist and hairstylist, acknowledging their talent and contribution to her overall look. As soon as she posted the photos, her followers flooded the comment section with compliments and admiration for her timeless beauty. Fellow actress Bhumi Pednekar dropped a fire emoji, while Sen’s older daughter, Renee, playfully commented, “Excuse me,” along with a series of emojis.

Despite facing health challenges, including a heart attack earlier this year, Sen has been actively involved in her work. She recently wrapped up filming for the third season of her Emmy-nominated thriller series, “Aarya.” In an announcement made on social media, she revealed that the new season will premiere on November 3rd. Sen has also shared some insights about her character and the upcoming season, stating that Aarya Sareen is embarking on a new journey, free from her past.

Throughout her journey, Sen has received immense support and care from her daughters, Renee and Alisha. She has shared how they took care of her after her heart attack, setting alarms and ensuring she takes her medication. It is heartwarming to see the beautiful bond between the mother and daughters.

Sources:

– [Source Title]

– [Source Title]