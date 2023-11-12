New Beginnings: Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl Reignite Their Love

The news of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl parting ways in 2021 left many fans disheartened. However, it seems that love has found its way back to this power couple. Recently, during a public appearance at a Diwali party, Sushmita and Rohman sparked rumors of a reconciliation. And now, the Aarya star has taken to Instagram to share an adorable photo of the couple, further fueling speculation.

In the heartwarming photo, Rohman can be seen capturing a selfie with a smoldering look, while Sushmita radiates happiness as she holds her phone. The picture also features Sushmita’s daughters, Alisah and Renee, who strike a pose alongside their mother. The caption of the post reads, “Happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones! I wish you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness, and love! I love you guys! #duggadugga. I missed you, Shona @_alisah_09 You complete the picture! Warm love and regards, @_alisah_09, @reneesen47, @rohmanshawl, and #yourstruly.”

While Sushmita and Rohman have yet to confirm their reconciliation, their actions speak louder than words. This heartwarming photo has certainly left fans eagerly anticipating an official announcement from the couple.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl back together?

While Sushmita and Rohman have not confirmed their reconciliation, recent public appearances and a heartwarming Instagram photo suggest that they might have rekindled their love.

What did Rohman Shawl say about Sushmita Sen?

Rohman Shawl has expressed admiration and awe for Sushmita Sen in previous interviews. He has praised her as an amazing person and a tremendous source of motivation. Rohman has also mentioned that they do not pay heed to what others think and live their lives on their own terms.

What is Sushmita Sen’s latest project?

Sushmita Sen is currently basking in the success of her latest outing, Aarya 3. The popular series has garnered widespread acclaim for its riveting storyline and Sushmita’s stellar performance.