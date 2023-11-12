The Heartwarming Reunion of Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl

Recently, social media was abuzz with rumors of a possible reconciliation between former couple Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl. It was back in 2021 when the couple announced their split after being in a relationship for three years. However, all speculation was put to rest when Sushmita shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram page.

In the photo, Rohman is seen clicking a selfie, looking smouldering, while Sushmita holds her phone, showing her daughter Alisah on a video call. Sushmita’s elder daughter, Renee Sen, also joins in the photo with a wink and smile. The caption reads, “Happy Diwali to you and all your loved ones! I wish you health, wealth, prosperity, happiness, and love! I love you guys!”

This unexpected reunion has left fans thrilled and excited for the couple. While they had briefly parted ways, it seems that Sushmita and Rohman have found their way back to each other. Their love and affection for one another can be seen through their smiles in the photo, giving hope to fans who believe in the power of love.

As fans eagerly wait for an official confirmation from the couple, it is heartening to see them together again and enjoying the festive season. Love has a way of finding its path, and it seems that Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have found their way back to each other’s hearts.