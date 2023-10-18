Shifting Viewership: The Rise of Streaming Platforms for “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race”

In recent years, the television landscape has undergone a significant transformation with the rise of streaming platforms. This shift is clearly evident in the viewership trends of popular reality shows such as “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” Both shows have seen a notable increase in streaming viewership, highlighting the changing habits of their audiences.

The first two episodes of “Survivor” Season 45 have witnessed an impressive 83% surge in streaming viewership when compared to Season 43. This increase is attributed to platforms like Paramount+, the CBS website, and app, which have made the show easily accessible to viewers. In addition to this digital boost, the overall audience for “Survivor” has grown 6%, indicating a broader reach among viewers across multiple platforms.

“The Amazing Race” Season 35 has similarly experienced a 32% increase in streaming viewership compared to the previous season. While the overall audience for the show has remained steady, this growth in streaming viewership showcases the shifting preferences of “The Amazing Race” fans. As traditional primetime TV viewership has declined, CBS has found solace in the loyal viewers who continue to engage with the show through streaming.

One of the key factors behind this transition to streaming platforms is the changing demographic of viewers. Both “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race” have observed that streaming viewers are, on average, 20 years younger than viewers who watch the shows on CBS. This age difference suggests a significant generational shift in the way audiences consume their favorite reality shows.

The multiplatform viewership data further emphasizes the strength of the CBS audience for unscripted content. On premiere night, “Survivor” garnered 5 million viewers, while “The Amazing Race” attracted 2.6 million viewers. However, when considering seven days of multiplatform viewing, both shows have averaged even higher viewership numbers, with “Survivor” reaching 6.8 million viewers and “The Amazing Race” with 4.6 million viewers.

These statistics highlight the growing influence of streaming platforms and their ability to not only attract a younger audience but also broaden the reach of popular reality shows like “Survivor” and “The Amazing Race.” As viewers increasingly opt for digital platforms, networks like CBS must adapt to these changing viewing habits to maintain and expand their fan base.

