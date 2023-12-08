Reality Star Luke Toki and Wife Mary Reportedly Split after Cryptic Instagram Post

A recent Instagram post Mary Toki, wife of reality star Luke Toki, has sparked rumors of their separation. In the now-deleted post, Mary shared a photo of Luke with the caption, “He’s all yours, ladies. Hope the grass is greener for you @luketoki.” While neither Luke nor Mary have directly addressed the allegations, it appears that Mary has unfollowed Luke on Instagram, further fueling speculation.

Luke Toki rose to fame through his appearances on Australian reality TV shows, including Australian Survivor and Big Brother VIP. Throughout his time on these shows, Luke spoke openly about his family and their advocacy for causes such as autism and cystic fibrosis, as two of their children have been diagnosed with these conditions.

The couple has been married for eight years and has three children together. Their eldest son, Nate, has autism, while their youngest daughter, Madeline, has cystic fibrosis. Their journey as a family navigating these health issues has resonated with many viewers, and Luke’s openness about their challenges has garnered significant support.

In light of their split, fans and followers are left wondering about the future of Luke and Mary’s relationship. It remains to be seen if either party will address the rumors publicly or provide further insight into the situation.

As for Luke’s career in reality television, he recently won Big Brother VIP in 2021 and gained a considerable following. However, with news of his marriage troubles, it remains unclear how this will impact his future in the industry.

In the meantime, Channel 10 has announced that Australian Survivor will be returning for an eleventh season in 2024. Titled “Titans V Rebels,” the upcoming season will feature physically intimidating and ruthless competitors against a group of individuals who live life a different set of rules. Filmed in Samoa, the new season is expected to premiere in early 2023.

As developments unfold, fans of Luke Toki and viewers of Australian Survivor will eagerly await further updates on his personal and professional life.