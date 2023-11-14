Calling All Voice Actors and Celebrities: Join The Wonderland Challenge 2 to Support Cancer Research

London-based voice actor Brad Shaw, a three-time cancer survivor, is rallying 174 voice actors and celebrities to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. In a unique and ambitious project, each participant has recorded a minute of Lewis Carroll’s timeless classic, ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass,’ for an audiobook that will be released chapter chapter as a series of podcasts throughout December.

Brad Shaw, who hails from Chiswick, was first diagnosed with stage three malignant melanoma in June 2019. After a year of immunotherapy, he successfully triumphed over cancer for two years. Unfortunately, in January last year, he faced another battle, this time against prostate cancer. Through a pioneering operation that employed high-intensity focused ultrasound, which harnesses the power of sound waves to destroy cancer cells, Brad underwent treatment. However, in April of this year, the resilient voice actor encountered a recurrence of skin cancer, necessitating further medical intervention to remove affected lymph glands.

In the midst of his initial diagnosis during the global lockdown, Brad conceived the idea of ‘The Wonderland Challenge.’ The initiative invited fellow actors to record an audiobook of ‘Alice in Wonderland’ with the aim of raising funds for the NHS. The response was overwhelming, with renowned figures like Michael Palin, Dame Juliet Stevenson, Ruth Jones, and Dame Harriet Walter eagerly participating.

Now, nearly three years later, Brad is preparing to launch The Wonderland Challenge 2: the ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ audiobook, this time to support Cancer Research UK. Dividing the book into 174 one-minute segments, each actor, voice artist, or celebrity involved in the project will record their allocated portion and donate at least £10 to this worthy cause.

Phyllis Logan, who played Mrs. Hughes in Downton Abbey, expressed her delight at being part of The Wonderland team and praised the project’s impact on raising funds for Cancer Research UK. Likewise, Kevin McNally, known for his role in Pirates of the Caribbean, conveyed his pleasure at participating in this entertaining fundraising endeavor.

With current donations amounting to £4,660, Brad is optimistic that the figure will substantially increase upon the release of the first chapter of the audiobook as a podcast on December 4th. Subsequently, a new chapter will be revealed every two days until December 22nd.

FAQ:

Q: How can I contribute to The Wonderland Challenge 2?

A: To donate to Cancer Research UK, please visit [fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org](https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/brads-giving-page-62).

Q: Where can I find more information about The Wonderland Challenge 2?

A: For further details on The Wonderland Challenge 2, please visit [www.wonderlandvo.com/challenge](www.wonderlandvo.com/challenge).

Q: How many people are diagnosed with cancer in London each year?

A: Approximately 36,500 people are diagnosed with cancer in London annually.