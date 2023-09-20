Netflix’s “Surviving Paradise” Trailer Reveals Twist in Reality Competition

Netflix has released the official trailer for its upcoming reality competition series, “Surviving Paradise,” which showcases twelve strangers vying for the opportunity to win a grand prize of $100,000. The show is set to premiere on October 20, and viewers can expect to enjoy nine exciting episodes.

The trailer introduces the contestants, who initially believe they will be living the life of luxury at an exquisite oceanside villa throughout the competition. However, there is a twist that awaits them. In order to stay at the villa, they must first endure a back-to-basics experience in the wilderness. The challenges they face during this phase will determine their chance of returning to paradise.

The synopsis of the show reads, “Twelve contestants think they are going to have the summer of their lives, living the life of luxury in a clifftop, oceanside villa. What they don’t know is that they’ll have to start with nothing, living in the wilderness without any lavish amenities. Through friendships and alliances, they’ll team up to fight their way into the villa for a chance at the $100,000 grand prize.”

“Surviving Paradise” is brought to audiences executive producers Tim Harcourt, Stephen Lambert, Stephen Yemoh, Nia Yemoh, Tom Barry, and Peter Campion. The series is a collaboration between Studio Lambert and RAW.

The trailer gives viewers a taste of the intense competition and the determination of the contestants as they navigate the challenges thrown their way. With the promise of friendships, alliances, and the chance at a significant cash prize, “Surviving Paradise” guarantees an engaging and thrilling reality TV experience.

