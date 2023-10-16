The Growing Influence of YouTube Among Younger Viewers: Piper Sandler Survey

A recent survey conducted Piper Sandler’s Taking Stock With Teens reveals the increasing significance of YouTube in the daily video consumption of younger viewers. The study, which involved 9,193 teenagers, found that teens spent 29.1% of their video consumption time on YouTube, surpassing Netflix’s 28.7%. This marks a significant shift in preferences compared to the previous survey conducted in spring ’23.

TikTok also experienced a slight improvement as the favorite social platform among teens, with a 38% share. Snapchat followed closely behind with a 28% share, and Instagram held a 23% share. The survey indicates the growing popularity of these social media platforms among teenagers.

Interestingly, the survey revealed a slowdown in teen spending due to economic concerns. Teen “self-reported” spending decreased 1% year-on-year to $2,316. This decline is notable as it bucks the trend of increased spending during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Inflation emerged as the second highest social concern among teens, with 9% of respondents expressing worry about rising prices. This finding suggests that teens are feeling the effects of economic uncertainties.

The survey also highlighted the dominance of the iPhone in the mobile arena, with 87% of teens owning one. Additionally, 88% of teens expect the iPhone to be their next mobile device, showcasing Apple’s continued appeal among younger consumers.

Other key findings include:

– e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is the leading cosmetics brand, experiencing a 13-point increase to 29% among female teens.

– Nike retains its position as the favorite brand for both apparel and footwear, with 35% and 61% mindshare, respectively.

– Chick-fil-A, Inc. remains the highest-ranked restaurant, with a 16% share of preferences.

The survey also provided insights into teen spending patterns. Male teens showed an increase in spending, particularly on brands like Nike, lululemon athletica, and American Eagle Outfitters. On the other hand, female spending decreased across apparel and shoes, but accessories spending remained strong.

The study also examined beauty trends and found that the core beauty wallet, including cosmetics, skincare, and fragrance, amounted to $324 per year. Sephora emerged as the preferred beauty shopping destination, surpassing Ulta Beauty, Inc., with a loyalty membership of 67%.

The Piper Sandler Taking Stock With Teens survey is a biannual research project that has gathered data from over 248,283 teens since its inception in 2001. The survey assesses discretionary spending, fashion trends, technology preferences, and brand and media preferences among American high school students.

Sources: Piper Sandler, DECA (no URLs)