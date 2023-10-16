Netflix Considers Raising Prices Following Actors’ Strike, Could Lose Subscribers

Netflix is contemplating raising its prices after the conclusion of the ongoing actors’ strike. However, a recent report from opinion research group CivicScience suggests that such a move could result in a significant loss of subscribers for the streaming service.

According to the survey conducted CivicScience, 39% of users on the ad-free tier would consider canceling their Netflix account if the cost increases, while 31% would consider subscribing to the Netflix Standard plan with ads. Among those considering signing up, 29% would still choose the ad-free plan.

When focusing on the ad-free plan accounts, 35% mentioned that they would cancel their subscription entirely, 48% expressed a desire to continue their current subscription, and 17% would switch to an ad-supported plan.

The findings highlight the significance of cost as a determining factor when it comes to retaining or canceling streaming service subscriptions, especially in light of rising prices across various industries. Consequently, many households are reducing the number of paid accounts they maintain. The number of households with four or more subscriptions has been steadily declining this year. CivicScience notes that 33% of consumers either plan to or have already reduced their streaming bills, indicating a 5% increase since January.

Analyst Alicia Reese from Wedbush Securities explained that Netflix would carefully analyze the potential impact before implementing a price increase. She suggested that if the research showed that a $1 monthly price increase would result in one-third of premium subscribers canceling their subscriptions, Netflix would be unlikely to proceed with the price hike.

Another factor influencing consumer behavior is the availability of content. With the ongoing strikes in Hollywood, more viewers are struggling to find engaging films and shows to watch. CivicScience discovered that 29% of streamers are currently disinterested in the available content, up from 24% since April. Furthermore, over one-third of respondents considering cancellation cited a scarcity of content as a reason, indicating that a price increase could push them to unsubscribe.

During the Bloomberg Screentime event on October 12, Netflix’s co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, emphasized the company’s commitment to providing value for consumers. He stated that they needed to enhance the value proposition before asking customers to pay an additional amount.

Currently, Netflix offers a Basic plan priced at $9.99, a Standard Ad-Free plan at $15.49, and a plan with ads at $6.99. The streamer has yet to release details regarding the cost of each plan following a potential price hike.

