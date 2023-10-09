Nearly Half of Social Media Users Making Impulse Purchases, Spending Hundreds of Dollars Annually, Survey Finds

A recent survey conducted Bankrate.com has revealed that almost 50% of social media users are making impulse purchases, spending hundreds of dollars each year on items they buy suddenly without much thought. According to the survey, approximately 40% of social media users admit to making impulse buys driven their social media experiences over the past year.

Ted Rossman, the Senior Industry Analyst at Bankrate.com, stated that social media users find it difficult to avoid purchasing products that are constantly being advertised and promoted on their feeds. Users mentioned that products are “pretty much shoved in your faces all the time,” making it hard to resist the urge to buy.

The survey showed that the average consumer spent around $750 on impulse purchases over the past year. This spending behavior was observed across different age groups, with millennials spending the most at an average of over $1,000, followed Gen Z at $850, Gen X at $500, and boomers at $400.

Experts suggest that while it’s acceptable to have fun and purchase items through social media, it’s essential to avoid accumulating credit card debt due to high interest rates. They recommend several strategies to help users stay on track with their spending habits. These strategies include making room in the budget for additional purchases, avoiding linking card information to websites to prevent one-click purchases, and implementing a waiting period, allowing time to think before buying.

Grace Ryan, a social media user, acknowledged that even a trendy pair of shoes like UGGs can quickly add up to $100, making it easy to reach the total amount spent on impulse purchases. Additionally, experts urge consumers to be cautious about how things are presented on social media, as they might not always be the full story. Comparing oneself to others who may be in debt is not a wise decision when making purchasing choices.

In conclusion, social media’s influence on impulse buying is a growing concern, as it leads many users to spend significant amounts of money without considering the consequences. It’s crucial for individuals to exercise caution, set boundaries in their budget, and make informed decisions when making purchases influenced social media.

Sources:

– Bankrate.com Survey