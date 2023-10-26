Study Reveals Consumer Skepticism Towards Social Media Shopping

A recent report Aibuy, titled “2023 Social Media Shopping Report,” highlights the growing skepticism among American social media users when it comes to purchasing products through social media platforms. The study found that more than half of U.S. social media users (53%) have a hard time trusting products sold via these platforms, including a significant percentage within the Millennial and Gen Z age brackets (52%).

The report also reveals that TikTok is the least trusted platform for direct purchases, with 38% of respondents expressing a lack of trust in it. The primary reasons for hesitation among consumers include concerns about illegitimate merchants and scams (63%) and discomfort in sharing sensitive checkout information, such as credit card details and personal address, with merchants through social media (57%).

Furthermore, the study identifies several other factors contributing to the skepticism towards social media shopping, including concerns about counterfeit or low-quality products (55%), lack of privacy and data security safeguards (47%), unclear return and refund policies (46%), inadequate customer reviews and ratings (38%), and the presence of unregulated homemade products (25%).

Despite these concerns, the report also highlights the potential benefits of social media shopping. Nearly three-in-ten consumers (29%) agree that shopping through social media provides a more personalized experience compared to traditional online stores, and 24% admit to making more impulse purchases through these platforms.

According to Aibuy, retailers and e-commerce platforms should take note of the motivating factors behind user purchases, which include exclusive discounts or promotions offered creators or platforms (27%), targeted advertisements based on interests (21%), and finding the cheapest available options (23%).

Randy Bapst, CEO of Aibuy, acknowledges the hesitancy towards purchasing directly through social media and believes that as new technologies emerge to enhance the customer experience, trust will increase, and social shopping will become more mainstream.

