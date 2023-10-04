The Changing Job Landscape: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Skills and HR

A recent report from LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network, predicts that the skills required for various types of jobs worldwide will change at least 65% 2030. This significant shift is attributed to the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which is accelerating changes in the workplace.

In the past two years (2021-2023), job listings mentioning AI or Generative AI have more than doubled in Southeast Asia. Furthermore, these job listings have seen a 1.7 times increase in the number of applications compared to job listings that do not mention AI. Professionals in Indonesia have shown the highest enthusiasm for using AI in their work, with 99% expressing their willingness, compared to other markets in the Asia-Pacific region such as Australia (84%), Singapore (97%), Malaysia (96%), and Japan (75%). Additionally, nearly 67% of professionals in Indonesia are looking forward to using AI for career advice and handling difficult situations at work.

In order to prepare the workforce for future changes, business leaders are placing their Human Resources (HR) divisions and recruitment teams at the forefront. Approximately 95% of talent recruiters in Southeast Asia state that their role has become more strategic in the past year, particularly in talent acquisition. AI will be an important tool for handling heavy tasks so that HR teams can focus on more strategic work.

The majority (80%) of global HR professionals believe that AI will assist them in focusing on more strategic and human-centric roles in the next five years. This includes strengthening relationships with candidates and employees, as well as engaging in more creative and strategic work.

AI is revolutionizing the world of work, reshaping jobs, businesses, and industries. With these changes, business leaders must assess the skills needed now and in the coming years. HR plays a central role in ensuring that a business has the necessary talent and skills to continue growing. AI will be an essential tool for HR professionals, helping them focus on the human aspects of their work, such as building connections and fostering a strong corporate culture.

To assist organizations in navigating the ever-changing world of work, LinkedIn is currently testing new generative AI features in its Recruiter and Learning Hub. These features aim to make the recruitment process easier and more efficient, allowing leaders to focus on strategic and employee-centered tasks. Recruiters can conduct searches using common language, and LinkedIn’s AI will provide recommendations for high-quality candidates based on unique insights from over 950 million professionals, 63 million companies, and 40,000 skills on the platform.

In addition, LinkedIn is testing real-time AI-based skill training in areas such as leadership and management. Users can ask questions and receive advice tailored to their specific situations, drawing on the vast content available on LinkedIn Learning.

The report from LinkedIn’s Global Talent Trends analyzed job descriptions from paid job listings in various languages over a 24-month period ending in July 2023. The research was conducted Censuswide, surveying a total of 29,937 professionals across multiple countries, including 1,319 HR professionals. LinkedIn also conducted surveys with 1,611 recruitment professionals and managers to gather insights on the impact of AI on HR.

Sources: LinkedIn, Medcom.id