Gaza Influencers Document the Devastation and Reality of Israeli Bombing

Gaza City has been left in ruins after recent Israeli bombing, and content creators and influencers are using social media platforms to show the world the destruction and suffering that the Palestinian people are experiencing. Ahmed Hijazi, a content creator and presenter with a large following on Instagram, has been documenting the aftermath of the bombings in Gaza City. He shares videos from hospitals, showcasing the injuries and trauma of the survivors, as well as the exhaustion of the doctors treating them. Hijazi’s content has been shadow-banned, with his posts being restricted and hidden from his followers. Many other influencers who post about Palestine have experienced similar censorship on social media platforms.

Mahmoud Zuaiter, popularly known as the “Minister of Happiness,” uses satire and comedy to bring smiles and laughter to people in Gaza. However, he has shifted his focus to the current situation, using his platform to share the truth of what is happening in Gaza. Zuaiter emphasizes the importance of Palestinian content reaching the whole world, not just Arab countries. He believes that influencers with good English skills play a significant role in conveying the reality of the situation to a wider audience.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in the displacement of over one million Palestinians, with nowhere to go. Ali Nisman, a popular artist, actor, and digital creator, lost his life in an Israeli air attack. The killings of journalists and influencers, along with their families, have added to the devastating toll of the bombings.

These influencers are determined to use social media platforms to shed light on the truth and share the reality of what the Palestinian people are facing. They are battling censorship and working against algorithms that restrict their content. Their goal is to bring awareness to the situation in Gaza and ensure that the voices of the Palestinians are heard around the world.

Definitions:

– Shadow-banned: when a user’s content is blocked from showing up without their knowledge or notification.

– Censorship: the suppression or restriction of speech, information, or content.

– Algorithm: a set of rules followed a computer program to perform tasks or solve problems.

