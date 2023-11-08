Brenda Locke Advocates for Surrey RCMP amidst Government Conflict

Surrey’s mayor, Brenda Locke, remains steadfast in her pursuit to keep the RCMP as the city’s police force, despite facing opposition from the British Columbia government. Locke, who was elected on a promise to maintain the Surrey RCMP, recently spoke out about the ongoing legal battle between the city and the province.

Citing a lack of fairness in the treatment of Surrey, Locke expressed her determination to challenge the government’s decision. The City of Surrey initiated a petition in B.C. Supreme Court seeking a judicial review of the province’s efforts to force a policing transition. This move comes even after the province passed amendments to the Police Act, which provided it with the authority to cancel the RCMP’s contract with Surrey.

Locke argues that inadequate due diligence was conducted at the start of the process and asserts that the province lacks a comprehensive plan for the transition. While tensions between the two governments persist, Locke remains hopeful that collaboration can be achieved on other pressing matters, such as the city’s burgeoning population and infrastructure deficits.

Surrey is grappling with numerous challenges, including overcrowded schools and hospitals. The school district currently utilizes 361 portables to accommodate the student population, which has surged to over 78,000. The city anticipates an increase to almost 400 portables September 2024, prompting a declaration of infrastructure crisis. In addition to the schools, public transportation and social infrastructure are also in dire need of improvement, prompting Locke to call for financial assistance from the provincial government.

Despite the hurdles, Locke highlights several successes during her first year in office, including the appointment of Peter Johnson as the city’s ethics commissioner. The administration has made significant strides in promoting transparency at city hall, particularly in budget matters. Locke emphasizes that the city inherited a fiscal mess, which required diligent work to overcome.

While acknowledging unexpected challenges along the way, Locke’s commitment to representing Surrey’s interests remains unwavering. She is determined to navigate the twists and turns that come her way and continue advocating for the Surrey RCMP while working towards a harmonious relationship with the provincial government.

FAQs