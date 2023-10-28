TikTok and the Complexities of Body Positivity

A recent study published in the scientific journal Body Image shed light on the world of body positivity videos on TikTok. The study aimed to analyze the content of videos tagged with “#bodypositivity” on the popular short-form video platform. While TikTok is known for its engaging and often upbeat content, researchers discovered that the majority of these videos lacked messaging consistent with the core values of the body positivity movement.

The body positivity movement emerged as a response to the unrealistic beauty standards perpetuated the media. It promotes the idea that all bodies are beautiful, regardless of size or shape. TikTok, with its large and diverse user base, seems like an ideal platform for spreading body positivity messages. However, the study revealed a discrepancy between intention and execution.

In analyzing 342 unique TikTok videos featuring the hashtag #bodypositivity, researchers found that the majority of these videos depicted individuals who embodied Western culturally-based beauty ideals. Most of the individuals identified as women, with a significant percentage appearing to be between 15 and 20 years old. Positive body image themes were somewhat rare in these videos, with a substantial portion not including any positive body image themes at all.

Interestingly, the study also found that these videos did not contain contradictory messaging. Videos promoting body positivity did not simultaneously include elements of negative appearance-focused content. However, the videos often portrayed young, White women with unrealistic beauty ideals, such as clear skin, white teeth, and thin bodies.

While these findings offer valuable insights into the world of TikTok body positivity videos, it is important to note the limitations of the study. The sample of 342 videos may not represent the entirety of TikTok’s body positivity content. Furthermore, future research could explore how viewers respond to these videos and assess the effects of exposure to body positivity videos on viewer’s body image and self-esteem.

In conclusion, TikTok provides a platform for diverse content, including body positivity videos. However, the study reveals the complexities and challenges in effectively conveying the core values of the body positivity movement on this platform. It is crucial for creators and users alike to critically evaluate the messages portrayed in these videos and strive for inclusivity and authentic representation.

