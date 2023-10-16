Survey reveals that teenagers in the US spend an average of nearly 5 hours on social media each day

A recent Gallup survey conducted among 1,591 teenagers aged 13-19 in the United States has revealed that more than half of them spend approximately 4.8 hours on social media platforms every day. The survey findings indicate that as teenagers grow older, their time spent on social media increases even further.

The survey also involved questioning the parents of these teenagers about their parenting practices, parent-child relationships, and youth activities. Out of the 6,643 parents surveyed, the results showed that social media usage was most prevalent among girls, with 55% of them spending an average of 5.3 hours online. In comparison, 48% of teenage boys were found to spend 4.4 hours on social media. The highest usage for both genders was observed at the age of 17.

The Gallup poll analyzed social media usage across various platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and WhatsApp. The findings revealed that teenagers spent minimal time on WhatsApp, X, and Facebook, while favoring YouTube (1.9 hours), TikTok (1.5 hours), and Instagram (0.9 hours).

The survey raises questions about social media addiction and its potential influence on the number of hours spent online teenagers. According to Gallup, studies have shown that technology companies manipulate users into spending more time on apps through design techniques. A 2022 article published in the journal American Economic Review highlighted that 31% of young adults are affected the design of social media platforms, leading to self-control problems and excessive screen time use.

Dr. Nancy Deangelis, the director of behavioral health at Jefferson Health, explains how social media platforms stimulate the release of dopamine in the brain, creating a reward system that resembles the effects of gambling or drug use. Teenagers are particularly susceptible to these triggers as they engage with social media during a critical period of brain development. Overuse of social media can potentially rewire their brains, leading to compulsive and addictive behaviors.

This addictive nature of social media can also exacerbate mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression, ADHD, and body dysmorphia. The Addiction Center, owned Recovery Worldwide, identifies teenagers who excessively use social media as having a social media addiction. This addiction is characterized spending excessive time planning to use social media, using it as an escape from problems, and experiencing negative impacts on their studies or job performance. Additionally, these teenagers tend to display severely stunted social interaction skills.

The U.S. Surgeon General and the American Psychological Association have issued health advisories emphasizing the potential harm social media can have on youth. While more research is needed to fully understand the overall impact of social media on teenagers, there is growing evidence that it is associated with harm to their mental health. Harmful content, including violence, sexual content, bullying, and harassment, expose children on social media. Furthermore, excessive social media use compromises their sleep and in-person interactions with family and friends. Urgent action is needed to address these concerns amidst the national youth mental health crisis.

Definitions:

– Gallup survey: A survey conducted Gallup, a leading analytics and consulting firm, to gather data and insights on various topics.

– Social media addiction: A term referring to excessive and compulsive use of social media platforms that can negatively impact daily life and mental well-being.

– Dopamine: A neurotransmitter that plays a role in pleasure, reward, and motivation.

– ADHD: Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized difficulties in sustaining attention and controlling impulsive behaviors.

– Body dysmorphia: A mental health disorder involving obsessive thoughts and behaviors related to perceived flaws in one’s physical appearance.

– U.S. Surgeon General: The leading spokesperson on public health matters in the United States, responsible for providing information and recommendations for the nation’s well-being.

Sources:

– Gallup survey data

– American Economic Review article

– Dr. Nancy Deangelis article for Jefferson Health

– The Addiction Center statement

– U.S. Department of Health and Human Services news release