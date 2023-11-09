Valve Unveils Game-Changing Upgrade to Steam Deck: The OLED Edition

Valve has made a surprising announcement on November 9, 2023, revealing the highly anticipated OLED version of their Steam Deck console on their official website. This new iteration of the Steam Deck boasts significant improvements, making it a truly game-changing upgrade.

As the name suggests, the Steam Deck OLED features an OLED display instead of the previous LCD screen. This change brings enhanced visuals and vibrant colors to immerse players even further into their gaming experience.

One of the standout improvements is the 30-50% increase in battery life, allowing gamers to enjoy their favorite titles for longer periods without interruptions. Additionally, the implementation of WiFi 6E enables download speeds up to three times faster, ensuring minimal wait times for game installations and updates.

Valve has also managed to reduce the weight of the Steam Deck OLED 30g, making it 5% lighter than its predecessor. Furthermore, they have improved the charging time, reducing it to just 45 minutes for a 20-80% charge.

In terms of display performance, the refresh rate has been upgraded from 60 Hz to 90 Hz, resulting in smoother gameplay and enhanced responsiveness. The active screen area has also been increased to 7.4 inches, providing players with a more immersive visual experience.

Valve has not overlooked the importance of user convenience, as the Steam Deck OLED comes with a longer power cord, measuring 2.5 meters instead of the previous 1.5 meters. The touch screen has also been optimized for improved responsiveness, and the joysticks offer increased precision and maneuverability.

To protect this cutting-edge gaming device, Valve has included a new carrying case specifically designed for the Steam Deck OLED, ensuring safe transportation and storage.

Although not a distinct “Steam Deck 2,” the significant enhancements of the OLED edition make it clear that there are substantial differences between the two models.

FAQ:

What will be the price of the Steam Deck OLED?

The Steam Deck OLED will be available starting at 569 euros for the 512GB version and 679 euros for the 1TB version.

When will it be available for purchase?

The Steam Deck OLED will be available for purchase starting from November 16, 2023, at 7:00 PM, a year and a half after the release of the original LCD version.

How many Steam Deck models will Valve sell?

Valve will now offer three Steam Deck models, one with an LCD screen and two with OLED screens, discontinuing the 64GB LCD version and the 512GB version. As a result, the remaining stock for these two models is currently being sold at reduced prices of 369 euros and 469 euros, respectively.