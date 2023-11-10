Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram with Cooking Videos After Brief Hiatus

Selena Gomez, the American singer and actress, has made a swift return to Instagram following a short-lived break from the social media platform. Gomez had taken a break after facing criticism for her “tone-deaf” story posts about the situation in Gaza. However, she is now back on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes content from her cooking show, Selena + Chef.

In an Instagram story posted last week, Gomez expressed her heartbreak at the “horror, hate, violence, and terror” happening in the world. However, her comments were met with anger and disappointment from followers who accused her of making the Gaza situation about herself. This prompted Gomez to announce that she would be taking a break and deleting her Instagram, stating that she does not support what is happening.

However, just days later, Gomez surprised her fans with a complete change of tone. She shared photos from the set of her cooking show, Selena + Chef, where she learns to cook new dishes from professionals. In one photo, Gomez is seen wearing a red dress and a sleek bun, leaning over the kitchen counter at Moo’s Craft Barbecue, a restaurant in Los Angeles. The second photo shows her proudly presenting a plate of food, presumably cooked her, alongside the restaurant’s owners, Michelle Muñoz and Andrew Muñoz.

While Gomez has returned to Instagram, it seems that she may be initially focusing on sharing stories rather than grid posts. Since her break, she has not shared a grid post and her last one was early last month.

Selena Gomez’s return to Instagram with cooking videos showcases her passion for food and offers a glimpse into her life behind the scenes. It is an exciting development for her fans who can now anticipate more content from the multi-talented artist.

