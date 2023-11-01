New Social Features in Plex: Discover Together

Plex, the popular media streaming platform, is shaking things up with the launch of its new “Discover Together” system. This innovative tool, which has been in beta testing for about a year, introduces social media functionality into the Plex ecosystem. Now, users can not only access their favorite media content, but also connect with friends, discover new shows and movies, and engage in lively discussions about what they’re watching.

Traditionally, Plex has been known for its ability to aggregate content from various streaming services, as well as provide features like rating, trailers, and watchlists. However, the platform has lacked social interaction beyond its Watch Together feature. With the introduction of Discover Together, Plex becomes a full-fledged social media network, enhancing the overall user experience.

Discover Together consists of three main components: Profile, People, and Activity. Your profile acts as your social media identity within Plex, where you can customize your avatar, bio, and location information. You can also view your stats, such as the number of films or shows you’ve watched and rated recently.

The People section allows you to connect and interact with friends on Plex. You can see your friends list, receive suggestions for potential connections, and search for specific individuals. Rest assured, you have full control over who can see your profile and access your activity.

The Activity feature is where the social aspect truly comes to life. Similar to the Facebook Wall, it displays a real-time feed of what your friends are watching, rating, or adding to their watchlists. This allows for engaging conversations and recommendations based on the preferences of people you know. You can even comment on your friends’ activities, making it easier to exchange thoughts and opinions about shared content.

These social features are seamlessly integrated into Plex’s platform and are available on all devices, including TV, phone, and computer apps. From browsing your friends’ history on specific movies to getting personalized recommendations, Discover Together enhances the sense of community and connectivity that Plex offers.

Best of all, Discover Together is accessible to all users, regardless of whether they are Plex Pass subscribers or not. Plus, it works with any Plex content, including premium, free, and video-on-demand streaming services. Additionally, Discover Together is rolling out today, and no private server or connection to a friend’s server is necessary.

So grab your popcorn and get ready to explore the new dimension of social entertainment on Plex. Discover Together opens up a world of possibilities for connecting with friends, finding exciting content, and sharing your thoughts and experiences along the way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Do I need a Plex Pass subscription to use Discover Together?

No, all features of Discover Together are available to all Plex users for free. There is no need for a Plex Pass subscription.

2. Can I control who sees my profile?

Yes, Plex provides settings that allow you to control who can see your profile. You have the flexibility to decide who can access your information.

3. Can I comment on my friends’ activities?

Absolutely! Commenting on activities is one of the key features of Discover Together. You can engage in discussions, ask questions, and share your thoughts on what your friends are watching.

4. Can I see what my friends are watching on different streaming platforms?

Yes, Discover Together consolidates activities from various streaming services. Even if your friend watched a movie on a platform you don’t have a subscription to, you can still see their activity and ratings through Plex.

5. Are the social features available on all devices?

Yes, Discover Together is available on all Plex apps, including those on TV, phone, and computer. You can enjoy the social experience across all your devices.

6. Are text-based comments available on all devices?

Text-based comments may not be available on certain devices, such as TV apps like Rokus, Apple TV streamers, and Fire TV sticks. However, you can still read comments on these devices. Support for text-based comments on more devices will be rolled out gradually.

