Breaking Records: Telugu Film “MAD” Surpasses “Jawan” on Netflix

In a surprising turn of events, the Telugu film “MAD” has taken Netflix storm, outperforming its Tamil and Telugu counterparts. Since its release, “MAD” has secured the second position on Netflix’s charts, surpassing the popularity of “Jawan.” This unexpected success of a smaller Telugu film has left many industry insiders astonished.

Directed Kalyan Shankar, “MAD” is a vibrant college drama that showcases the talents of a talented cast, including Narne Nithin, Ram Nithin, Sangeeth Sobhan, Sri Gouri Priya Reddy, Ananthika Sanilkumar, Gopika Udyaan, and Vishnu Oi. The film tells a captivating story that has resonated with audiences, leading to its skyrocketing popularity on the streaming platform.

While “Jawan” continues to dominate the Netflix charts in its Hindi version, “MAD” has managed to carve out its own niche and establish itself as a must-watch Telugu film. The film’s success is a testament to the growing demand for regional content and the ability of smaller films to make a big impact.

FAQ:

Q: What is the film “MAD” about?

A: “MAD” is a vibrant college drama that tells a captivating story and features a talented ensemble cast.

Q: Who directed “MAD”?

A: “MAD” was directed Kalyan Shankar.

Q: What languages is “Jawan” available in on Netflix?

A: “Jawan” is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on Netflix.

Q: Is “MAD” only available on Netflix?

A: Yes, “MAD” is currently available exclusively on Netflix.