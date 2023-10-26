Helpful WhatsApp Groups for Acapulco: Where to Find Them?

In times of uncertainty and a lack of communication through phone calls, internet, and other means to contact the residents of Acapulco, citizens from various states in Mexico have taken the initiative to create WhatsApp groups where they can exchange information, photos, videos, and most importantly, concerns about their loved ones.

These WhatsApp groups serve as a vital source for people in Mexico and abroad to find out if their family members in Acapulco, Guerrero are safe after the passage of Hurricane Otis. The objective is to provide reliable information and avoid the spread of fake news or false reports. While many municipalities and areas in Guerrero, like Acapulco, are currently without electricity and unable to communicate externally or internally, the success of intermittent signals has allowed these communities to form through WhatsApp.

People with relatives in Acapulco can join these WhatsApp groups to inquire about the well-being of their loved ones. Users post questions such as “Does anyone have any information or images of Infonavit Centro Acapulco?” or “What do you know about the Vista Hermosa neighborhood?”

To connect with these groups, it is recommended to reach out to the official channel of Protección Civil de Acapulco at 744 440 70 31 and 744 485 61 70. These authorities can provide updated and accurate information about the situation in Acapulco.

Moreover, several WhatsApp groups have been created, and while they can be found on social media platforms, it is crucial to rely on official channels first and foremost. The shared content within these WhatsApp groups includes photographs of houses and individuals, videos from media sources, and updates about popular neighborhoods that may not be close to the hotel zone but are currently cut off. The aim is to disseminate official information and reports from people who have already established contact with their families or those seeking updates on specific areas in Acapulco.

Below, we provide some links that can direct you to these WhatsApp groups; however, please note that some of these groups may already be saturated and only managed administrators who ensure that the content shared is accurate and free from rumors or misinformation.

FAQ:

Q: How can I find WhatsApp groups related to Acapulco?

A: While there are several groups on social media platforms, it is recommended to contact the official channel of Protección Civil de Acapulco at 744 440 70 31 and 744 485 61 70 for reliable information.

Q: What type of information is shared in these WhatsApp groups?

A: Users share photographs, videos, and updates about affected areas, including popular neighborhoods that are not necessarily near the hotel zone.

Q: Are these WhatsApp groups reliable sources of information?

A: The groups aim to disseminate official information and reports from people who have established contact with their families. Administrators also filter content to prevent the spread of rumors or fake news. However, it is crucial to verify information through official channels.