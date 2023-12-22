Showdown in Laguna Beach Over Aliso Creek Berm Breaching

Summary: A heated battle is taking place in Laguna Beach over the right to manually breach the sand berm at Aliso Creek to create a standing river wave. Surfers and outdoor enthusiasts argue that breaching the berm allows them to enjoy the powerful standing wave, while environmental groups and homeowners express concerns about habitat alteration and pollution. The city council has yet to take a firm stance but plans to install a camera at the beach to monitor the situation. The debate surrounding the berm breaching is not new, with conflicting opinions on both sides of the argument. As the issue gains attention, surfers and boardriders are fighting to protect their wave-riding experience, while opponents emphasize the need to preserve the habitat and water quality.

Title: The Battle for Aliso Creek’s Berm Breaching

Surfers and environmentalists clash in Laguna Beach over Aliso Creek’s sand berm breaching, igniting a heated debate about the rights of wave enthusiasts versus the protection of the environment.

Aliso Creek has long been known for its renowned shorebreak and the occasional standing wave that forms when the creek flows into the ocean. For decades, surfers, skimboarders, and bodyboarders have flocked to this spot to ride these natural wonders. However, environmental groups, including the Laguna Bluebelt Coalition and Surfrider Foundation, argue that manually breaching the berm disrupts the natural habitat and introduces pollutants and bacteria into the ocean.

Homeowners living near Aliso Beach also express concerns about the backed-up creek water threatening their properties. Meanwhile, the city of Laguna Beach remains undecided on the issue, but plans to install a camera to monitor and potentially prevent further breaching attempts at a cost of $35,000.

Each side presents conflicting opinions and evidence to support their cases. While surfers argue for the historical significance and legacy of riding the wave, opponents emphasize the need to protect the creek’s ecosystem. The environmentalists point to existing ordinances that prohibit the removal of sand and debris from creeks, canals, channels, and rivers.

Supporters of breaching the berm argue that it serves multiple purposes, including reducing stagnant water, preventing erosion of adjacent homes, and mitigating mosquito breeding. They also cite the need to drain a pedestrian underpass that floods when water levels in the creek rise.

As the debate escalates, surfers and boardriders are rallying support, with an online petition attracting over 4,000 signatures. Supporters argue that the current landscape, with bridge structures and riprap, makes maintaining and directing the creek flow necessary to prevent further problems.

While the battle continues in Laguna Beach, the fate of Aliso Creek’s sand berm hangs in the balance, with surfers fighting for their wave-riding experience and opponents advocating for the preservation of the creek’s natural state.