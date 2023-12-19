Fred Armisen to Lead Spinoff Series for Netflix’s Wednesday

Netflix’s hit series “Wednesday” is getting a spinoff, and this time the spotlight will be on Fred Armisen’s character, Uncle Fester. While the original series captivated audiences with Jenna Ortega’s performance as the titular Addams, fans also couldn’t get enough of Armisen’s one-episode appearance as the creepy yet lovable Uncle Fester.

Details about the spinoff are still scarce, but according to Variety, Armisen will reprise his role as the mysterious and spooky uncle in the upcoming series. The news comes as a pleasant surprise, as Armisen’s portrayal of Uncle Fester in the original series was kept under wraps until the teaser trailer was released, revealing his bald, dark-eyed visage reminiscent of previous Fester actors Jackie Coogan and Christopher Lloyd.

In an interview with Netflix, Armisen expressed his excitement about embodying the character of Uncle Fester, saying, “When it was like, ‘Well, it’s Uncle Fester,’ it just made complete sense to me. This is something that I would really love to do.” He even shaved his head for the role, demonstrating his dedication to the character.

While fans eagerly await more information about the spinoff, it’s worth noting that the second season of “Wednesday” is still in the works and is set to begin filming in Ireland this April. The series features an impressive ensemble cast, including Gwendoline Christie, Emma Myers, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, and many more.

With the success of “Wednesday” and the anticipation surrounding the spinoff, it’s clear that the Addams Family continues to captivate audiences with their delightfully spooky charm. Fans can’t wait to see what Uncle Fester has in store for them in this new series.