Man Falls Victim to Extortion Scam After Online Encounter Turns Sour

Summary: In a shocking case of cybercrime, a 32-year-old diamond worker was extorted of approximately Rs 6 lakh after a seemingly innocent online friendship took an unexpected turn. The victim, who accepted a friend request from a user named Puja Sharma on Facebook, was lured into a video call where he was coerced into going nude. After complying, the call abruptly disconnected. Shortly after, the victim received his video with Sharma from an unknown number, followed a phone call demanding money. Giving in to the demands, he transferred Rs 5.65 lakh to the scammer. When threatened for more money, he sought help from the cyber helpline, leading to the identification and booking of the culprits under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Title: Online Connection Leads to Explosive Extortion Scheme

In an astonishing turn of events, an individual fell victim to a heinous extortion plot following an encounter that began innocently enough online. The unsuspecting 32-year-old, working in the diamond industry, was contacted a certain Puja Sharma after accepting a friend request on Facebook. Initial conversations seemed normal until Sharma enticed the victim with an offer to engage in a nude video call.

Deceived false promises, the victim reluctantly surrendered to the request. However, as soon as he obliged and stripped naked, the call abruptly ended, leaving him confused and vulnerable. Little did he know that this was just the beginning of a sinister plan.

Within a short timeframe, the victim received a distressing video featuring himself and Sharma from an anonymous source. Panic consumed him further when he received a call from an individual impersonating a police officer, going the name ‘DSP’ Sunil Dubey. This imposter instructed the victim to speak with a fictitious YouTube employee named Sanjay Singaniya, who demanded a substantial sum of money in exchange for the deletion of the compromising video.

Fearing the potential consequences of non-compliance, the desperate victim complied with the extortionists’ demands and transferred a staggering amount of Rs 5.65 lakh through multiple transactions. However, relentless threats for additional funds plagued the victim, causing him to finally seek assistance from the cyber helpline.

As a result of his timely action, law enforcement authorities swiftly initiated an investigation, ultimately booking all those involved under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including IPC 384 (extortion), 170 (personating a public servant), 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used a public servant with fraudulent intent), 507 (criminal intimidation an anonymous communication), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), as well as provisions of the Information Technology Act.

This shocking incident serves as a reminder of the dangers that can lurk in the shadows of our increasingly interconnected world. It is of utmost importance for individuals to exercise caution and maintain vigilance when forming relationships online, while also reporting any suspicious activity to authorities promptly.