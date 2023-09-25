New Interface Allows Direct Purchases on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has announced the deployment of “Flows,” its new interface dedicated to making purchases directly within conversations. This feature will enable users to interact with businesses and place orders directly from within the messaging interface. Flows will provide users with a dedicated interface specifically for placing orders for goods and services. This means that users can enter into direct contact with businesses on the social network and place their orders within the conversation itself.

According to WhatsApp, Flows will allow businesses to offer complete menus and customizable forms based on their specific needs. The company plans to make Flows available to businesses worldwide using the WhatsApp Business platform in the coming weeks. This new feature is particularly useful in countries where businesses without websites rely heavily on WhatsApp to interact with their customers.

Previously, all interactions and transactions were done manually through the messaging system integrated within the WhatsApp application. With the introduction of Flows, customers will now have access to a more refined interface that allows them to enter various order details directly and visually select options provided the business. For instance, customers can choose their seats for a trip.

WhatsApp aims to facilitate all aspects of the purchasing process within its application, including payments. Users will be able to choose their preferred online payment service, such as Google Pay or credit card payments, directly through WhatsApp. Initially, this payment feature will only be available to Indian consumers. However, other features will be accessible worldwide for users communicating with businesses that have a WhatsApp Business account.

Definition of terms:

– WhatsApp: A messaging and voice over IP service owned Meta

– Flows: A new interface on WhatsApp that enables users to make direct purchases within conversations

– WhatsApp Business: A version of WhatsApp designed for businesses to communicate with their customers

