Stay Informed with SUR on WhatsApp

Summary:

SUR, a popular daily newspaper, has created a WhatsApp channel to provide its readers with the best information. This new service offers news updates, engaging stories, and cultural and gastronomic recommendations. The channel is free and designed to keep readers up-to-date with important events in Málaga, Spain, and around the world. Readers can join the SUR WhatsApp channel following a few simple steps to receive informative alerts and notifications. Additionally, SUR offers a Telegram channel for those who prefer that platform. The WhatsApp channel also allows readers to share their own stories, images, videos, and even citizen complaints with SUR directly.

The SUR WhatsApp channel is a confidential space that does not require access to personal information or phone numbers. The newspaper respects reader privacy and guarantees a spam-free and non-intrusive experience. The aim is to deliver only what is important to readers in a convenient and accessible manner.

To join the SUR WhatsApp channel, readers can click on the provided link, which will redirect them to the WhatsApp application. Once on the app, readers can follow the channel and enable notifications to receive the latest news alerts. The SUR channel will be accessible on the ‘Updates’ tab, alongside other WhatsApp statuses.

In addition to the WhatsApp channel, readers can also reach SUR through their dedicated Telegram channel. By simply searching for “DIARIOSUR” or clicking on the provided link, readers can subscribe to or follow the channel.

To enhance communication and engagement, SUR also provides a contact number for their WhatsApp line, which allows readers to share immediate news, images, videos, and citizen reports with the newspaper. However, it’s important to note that the number is for WhatsApp messaging only, and phone calls will not be answered.

Join the SUR WhatsApp channel and stay informed with the best news from Málaga, Spain, and beyond. Share your stories and experiences, and have a direct line to a trusted news source.

Sources:

– SUR WhatsApp channel

– SUR Telegram channel