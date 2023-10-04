LinkedIn Launches New AI-Powered Features for Recruitment and Coaching

LinkedIn has expanded its AI capabilities introducing new tools for recruitment and coaching. The first feature, Recruiter 2024, leverages generative AI and LinkedIn’s knowledge to help recruiters quickly find the talent they need. Recruiters simply need to enter the criteria for the desired professional using natural language, and LinkedIn will create a project with the information and preselect a list of candidates who meet those criteria. Furthermore, LinkedIn can provide recommendations on optimizing the search, such as expanding the targeted location or suggesting if the role should be hybrid based on the demographic characteristics of the region.

In addition, LinkedIn has introduced an AI-powered coaching experience called Coach IA. This feature allows professionals to engage in coaching interacting with a chatbot that provides real-time advice and personalized content. Users can ask questions related to management and leadership skills, and the chatbot will provide tailored guidance, examples, and feedback. The coaching experience also helps users connect with relevant LinkedIn courses and resources.

Both Recruiter 2024 and the AI-powered coaching from LinkedIn Learning will undergo testing with a select group of users before being rolled out to all Recruiter and Learning Hub users throughout the year.

LinkedIn has also announced a marketing tool called “Accelerate for Campaign Manager.” This feature will provide personalized campaign recommendations in just five minutes, allowing marketers to streamline their efforts.

These new AI-powered features from LinkedIn aim to enhance the recruitment process, assist professionals in their personal growth, and provide marketers with valuable insights for their campaigns.

Source: ZDNet.com