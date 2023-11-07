Veteran Actress Supriya Pathak Takes a Different Approach to Social Media

While social media has become a crucial platform for many actors to connect with their audience, veteran actress Supriya Pathak has chosen to take a different route. In an interview during the promotion of her upcoming film ‘Khichdi 2’, Supriya revealed her reasons for not being active on social media.

Supriya explained that while she understands the importance of social media for reaching out to her fans, she also recognizes the negative aspects that come with it. As a result, she has made the decision to stay away from social media for the time being until she can find a solution that feels right for her.

When asked how she stays updated on current events, Supriya mentioned that her daughter Sana Kapur is the one who keeps her informed. She also relies on friends who share what’s happening in the world around her. While she acknowledges her daughter’s efforts to persuade her to join social media, Supriya wants to make sure that any online presence she creates is meaningful and aligned with her values.

On the work front, Supriya Pathak is eagerly anticipating the release of ‘Khichdi 2’ on November 17. Fans can look forward to seeing her in this highly anticipated film.

FAQ

Why is Supriya Pathak not on social media?

Supriya Pathak has chosen not to be active on social media due to concerns about the negative aspects and wants to find a solution that feels meaningful to her.

How does Supriya Pathak stay updated on current events?

Supriya relies on her daughter and friends to keep her informed about what’s happening around her.

When will ‘Khichdi 2’ be released?

‘Khichdi 2’ is set to be released on November 17th.