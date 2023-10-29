New Cases at the Supreme Court: Social Media’s Role in Society

The Supreme Court is set to tackle a series of high-stakes cases that delve into the role of social media in society. These cases raise challenging questions about free speech and could have far-reaching implications for the digital public sphere. While Justice Elena Kagan has humorously acknowledged that the justices are not internet experts, their interest in these cases shows their desire to be part of the ongoing debate surrounding social media.

The first set of arguments centers around the constitutionality of public officials blocking individuals on social media platforms. This issue gained prominence when former President Donald Trump blocked his critics on Twitter. Now, the court will determine whether such actions violate the First Amendment. The cases involve public officials at different levels of government who have used social media to interact with voters, highlighting the increasing role of digital platforms in political discourse.

Later in the term, the court will hear arguments about the constitutionality of laws in Florida and Texas that restrict social media companies from banning users for contentious rhetoric. These laws were enacted in response to perceived bias against conservatives in content moderation decisions. Here, social media companies themselves will be arguing that their free speech rights are violated these laws.

Additionally, the court will consider claims that the Biden administration pressured social media platforms to remove content it disagreed with. This case raises concerns about government interference and its impact on free speech rights.

It is notable that the Supreme Court, unlike some high courts in other countries, has no social media presence. However, the increasing number of younger justices on the bench suggests a greater familiarity with social media and its societal impact. While technology is complex, these cases primarily revolve around the justices’ expertise in free speech rights, rather than technological intricacies.

Throughout these cases, lawyers emphasize the importance of social media as a modern public square, where significant public discourse takes place. They hope to convey to the justices the importance of properly addressing free speech concerns in the digital age.

As the Supreme Court delves into these cases, it is important for the justices to rise above partisan politics and establish fair legal rules that apply regardless of who holds power. These cases are challenging and require thoughtful consideration to ensure the right answers are reached.

