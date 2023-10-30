Supreme Court to Weigh in on Free Speech and Social Media Disputes

The Supreme Court is set to dive into a series of disputes this term that raise important questions regarding free speech and social media. Among the cases the Court will consider is a pair of court battles involving public officials who blocked followers on social platforms. These cases mark the first of several that the justices will evaluate this term, which test how the First Amendment’s free speech protections apply in the age of social media.

The two cases set for consideration on Tuesday involve a current and a former member of the Poway Unified School District Board of Education in San Diego, California, and the city manager of Port Huron, Michigan. In both instances, the public officials blocked followers who posted critical comments, resulting in lawsuits filed against them the blocked users.

The central question in both disputes is whether blocking a follower on social media amounts to government action when done a public official. If it does, then the protections of the First Amendment would come into play. The outcome of these cases will have significant implications for free speech, the public sphere, and the ability to engage in participatory democracy.

While the specific cases before the Supreme Court involve individual instances of blocking, the underlying issue is whether public officials can discriminate against people based on their viewpoint blocking them or deleting their comments on social media. This broader concern is at the heart of the ongoing debate surrounding the regulation of content moderation policies and the spread of misinformation online.

The Supreme Court’s decisions in these cases will shape the legal landscape regarding the intersection of free speech and social media. Balancing an individual’s right to free expression with the responsibilities and limitations of public officials in the digital age presents a complex and important challenge for the Court. The rulings will offer guidance on how the First Amendment should be interpreted and applied in the context of social media platforms.

