Supreme Court to Review First Amendment Cases on Social Media Content Moderation

The Supreme Court has announced that it will review two significant First Amendment cases related to the control of social media content states. Both Florida and Texas have passed laws in 2021 that give states the authority to regulate how large social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram moderate content.

These laws, backed the GOP, make it illegal for social platforms to suspend or punish users, particularly in cases that Republican lawmakers claim are biased against conservatives. However, two tech industry trade groups, NetChoice and the Computer and Communications Industry Association (CCIA), swiftly challenged these laws, arguing that they violate the First Amendment dictating how private platforms should moderate speech on their platforms.

CCIA president Matt Schruers welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to review these cases, stating that it is crucial for the court to determine whether governments can compel websites to publish harmful content. He also emphasized that demanding private websites to provide equal treatment to extremist content is not only unwise but also unconstitutional.

The Biden administration recommended that the court examine whether these laws infringe on the First Amendment rights of platform operators and provisions requiring platforms to publicly explain their content editing or removal decisions. Former President Donald Trump supported the Florida law in a brief filed with the court.

The Supreme Court’s ruling on these cases is not expected until next year. However, it is likely to have significant implications, given that it could coincide with the 2024 presidential election season. Content moderation has long been a contentious issue between the country’s two major political parties, with Democrats calling for stricter moderation, especially regarding misinformation, while Republicans argue for less intervention.

